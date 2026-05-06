Iran denies attacking Korean cargo ship after onboard explosion

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Iran has denied any involvement in an incident involving a South Korean cargo ship that caught fire following an onboard explosion.

The vessel reportedly experienced a sudden explosion while at sea, leading to a fire that damaged the ship. Crew members were affected, and emergency response procedures were carried out to control the situation, News.Az reports, citing Korea Joong Ang Daily.

South Korean authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, while Iran has rejected claims suggesting it was responsible for the incident.

Officials from both sides have not provided further confirmed details, and the investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

News.Az