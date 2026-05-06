US bases in Middle East hit by far more Iranian strikes than reported, satellite images show

US bases in Middle East hit by far more Iranian strikes than reported, satellite images show

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A Washington Post investigation based on satellite imagery reveals that Iranian attacks have damaged or destroyed significantly more US military assets across the Middle East than previously acknowledged by officials.

According to the analysis, at least 228 structures and pieces of equipment at US bases were hit since the start of the conflict in early 2026, including barracks, hangars, radar systems, communications infrastructure, and air defense equipment, News.Az reports, citing Washington Post.

The strikes have affected multiple installations across the region, with the heaviest damage reported at bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The assessment shows that some facilities became too dangerous to fully staff, leading to the relocation of personnel from certain locations.

The investigation also reports casualties among US forces, with several deaths and hundreds of injuries linked to attacks on military sites. Analysts cited in the report say the scale of the damage suggests Iran’s targeting capabilities were more advanced than previously understood, relying on detailed intelligence and coordinated strike methods.

The findings are based on a review of satellite images and supporting data, offering a broader picture of the extent of damage across US military infrastructure in the region during the ongoing conflict.

News.Az