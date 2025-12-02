Yandex metrika counter

Peru presidential candidate safe after shooting at his car

Peru presidential candidate safe after shooting at his car
Peruvian presidential candidate Rafael Belaunde was unharmed after his vehicle was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Belaunde, the grandson of former Peruvian President Fernando Belaunde, has polled in the low single digits in recent polls of presidential contenders.
Peru's general elections are scheduled to be held on April 12, 2026.

