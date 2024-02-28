Peruvian Congress adopts statement on 32nd anniversary of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peru’s Congress has adopted a statement on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The statement notes that 32 years have passed since the act of genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces against civilians on February 26, 1992 in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, as a result of which 613 people were killed, 1275 people were taken hostage, the fate of 150 people is still unknown.

The document emphasizes that the act of genocide in Khojaly has been documented in detail by numerous international human rights organizations, and Human Rights Watch has recorded it as “the bloodiest massacre committed during the conflict.”

In addition, the statement refers to a document of the Peruvian Congress adopted in 2013, which contains a demand for justice for the victims of the Khojaly genocide. It is indicated that these days Azerbaijanis around the world honor the memory of innocent people brutally killed in the city of Khojaly.

In its statement, the Peruvian Congress expresses deep condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, and also expresses support for Azerbaijan’s efforts in the search for peace, work to clear landmines and restore the territories liberated from occupation, and ensure a dignified and safe return to their native lands of hundreds of thousands of former IDPs.

The document also calls on the international community to provide support to countries such as Azerbaijan that face the threat of landmines, in order to solve this serious problem and protect the lives of innocent people.

It is worth recalling that in 2023, the Peruvian Congress also adopted a statement on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az