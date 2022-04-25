Peskov signals talks between Putin and Erdogan
Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov confirmed the plans of the leaders of the Russian Federation and Turkiye, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, to hold a telephone conversation on Tuesday, News.az reports.
Earlier, Erdogan announced such plans.
"Yes, there are such plans," Peskov told the agency.