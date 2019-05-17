Peter Haas: Azerbaijan, US are reliable partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the US are reliable partners, said Peter Haas, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations in the US Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, during a meeting of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Committee in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the US is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in energy, transport and logistics, information technology and other areas.

"We will discuss matters of strengthening the legal system and intellectual property in Azerbaijan," Haas said.

The fourth meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and the US was held in Baku on May 17.

The cooperation issues in such spheres as economics, trade, agriculture, food safety, intellectual property, tourism and others were discussed during the meeting.

News.Az

