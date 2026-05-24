Rubio says progress made on Strait of Hormuz talks

Rubio says progress made on Strait of Hormuz talks

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a joint press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his four-day visit to India, taking place amid discussions surrounding a possible memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Speaking to journalists in New Delhi, Rubio said he expects further developments regarding the potential agreement with Iran later today, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.



“Some progress has been made in the past 48 hours on an outline that could resolve the Strait of Hormuz situation,” Rubio stated.

He emphasized that additional work is still required before any final resolution is reached.



News.Az