Petroleum products dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia

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Another batch of petroleum products has been dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Today, 8 wagons carrying 479 tons of diesel fuel were sent from the Bilajari station to Armenia.

At the same time, a fertilizer shipment weighing 402 tons and consisting of 6 wagons was dispatched from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit, News.Az reports, citing APA.

It should be noted that more than 27,000 tons of grain, 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have so far been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

More than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline have so far been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

News.Az