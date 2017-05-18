Pew Research Center data confirm worst fears about Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

It turns out that the people of Armenia regret the collapse of the USSR and feel nostalgia for the former Union.

Moreover, as it turned out, they are also nostalgic for Stalin ...

According to 1news.az, the results of the poll conducted by the American non-governmental Pew Research Center, published the day before, were very interesting.

The survey was conducted in the framework of the Global Study "The Future of Global Religion" in 18 Central and Eastern Europe countries. In total, over 25,000 respondents answered questions from sociologists (Georgia and Armenia were included in the survey in the South Caucasus, while Azerbaijan remained outside the scope of the study).

The data on Armenia have grabbed our attention.

So, according to the results of the study, the disintegration of the USSR is considered a negative phenomenon by 79% of Armenian citizens, having outstripped even Russia itself by 10%. In all likelihood, the Armenians were already convinced that the collapse of the empire in 1991 had negative consequences for their country.

It's strange to hear this from the people, whose representatives, have themselves beaten the first nail in the coffin of the USSR by fomenting an ethnic conflict with Azerbaijan. After all, it was the inhabitants of the Armenian SSR, with the incitement of their foreign diaspora, that provoked the collapse of the country, creating the Karabakh problem. Now, as it turns out, in terms of nostalgia for the USSR Armenia is ahead of the whole planet.

The fact that 38% of Armenian respondents began to assess the role of Joseph Stalin in history as "very positive" fits the logic of regret about the loss of the USSR, and only 13% of Armenians rated Mikhail Gorbachev's role as such. Although the latter gave a "start to life" to the Armenian separatism, under his protection, extremism reached unprecedented levels, he gave the rostrum to such figures of the Armenian "liberation movement" as Academician Abel Aganbekyan, writer Zori Balayan, poet Silva Kaputikyan, artist Heinrich Igityan and Other.

The poll also revealed that the majority of respondents who believe that Russia is obliged to protect Christians outside of Armenia also represent Armenia (79%).

Most of the Armenians surveyed consider Russia a kind of "buffer" between them and the West. The largest percentage of respondents from this country (83%) believe that Russia must confront the West, because, in the opinion of the Armenians, "strong Russia is necessary as a counterbalance to the influence of the West."

At the same time, 66% think that it is in Armenia's interest to work closely with the US and other Western countries. In other words, duplicity according to the principle "both ours and yours" has found its reflection here.

The view that Russia serves as a "buffer" for the West is more common among those who believe that there is a conflict between the traditional values ​​of their country and Western values. And Armenia demonstrates the largest percentage of those who agree with the opinion that there is a conflict between their values ​​and the values ​​of the West - 86%.

According to the results of the research, the Armenian society claims the highest religiosity among the countries of the former Union with 95% of the pollees believing in God. According to this parameter Armenia occupies the second place after Georgia (99%). Asked how religious the society is - in the 70-80s or at the present time - 52% of the Armenian respondents answered "in the 70-80s" and 81% - "at the present time". As the survey shows, there is a widespread opinion in Armenia that the Armenian Apostolic Church should play a significant role in the life of society.

The majority of respondents (59%) believe that the state should support the dissemination of religious values ​​and beliefs, and 62% believe that the state should provide financial support to the church.

In conclusion, it should be specially noted that the results of the survey also clearly demonstrated the continuing aspiration of the Armenian society to achieve absolute monoethnicity and mono-religiosity. Thus, 70% of respondents from Armenia believe that it is better when society consists of people of one nationality and religion. And only 28% hold a different opinion. In this indicator Armenia occupies a leading position among 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe. So, there is no need to talk about such values, as tolerance, and multiculturalism promoted by Azerbaijan.

The following statistics also testifies to the lack of tolerance: only a quarter of Armenians stated that they can accept Jews as family members.

Even a lower percentage of orthodox Armenians - only 5% want to see Muslims in their family.

Only one out of ten respondents in Armenia said that he is ready to accept gypsies in the family, compared, for example, with 30% in Moldova and 18% in Russia.

Commenting on the results of the research, the well-known Azerbaijani political scientist, professor of the Western University Fikret Sadikhov noted that a certain category of the population in Armenia, most likely, really regrets the dissolution of the USSR.

"First of all, they expected that by raising the issue of the transfer of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, they would be able to secede it on a legal basis from Azerbaijan and annex to Armenia, then they hoped to see Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state. In all likelihood, they had high expectations, since Gorbachev and his entourage probably promised them this, and today they probably regret that these dreams, promises and their attempts did not lead to the results they desired.

Secondly, during the Soviet era, Armenians, caressed by the Soviet authorities, lived not bad, in general, and now they have found themselves in such a deep and deaf dead end, in such a critical economic situation that if such a situation lasts for several more years, nothing may be left of Armenia.

Thousands of families are leaving Armenia, confusion in the country, corruption networks have entangled all spheres of social and economic life, in addition to the unsettled Karabakh conflict and fear of Azerbaijan, which can start the process of liberation of its lands at any moment. Here in a complex, I think, these reasons can induce Armenians to feel nostalgic for the USSR," F. Sadikhov said.

The political expert explained the high popularity of Stalin in the Armenian society by the fact that in the current political situation and in the format of confusion in which Armenia resides, many are nostalgic for a firm hand.

"Because the majority believes that a firm hand would improve the life of ordinary citizens and ensure their trouble-free existence, would give a chance for survival and achievement of some tasks, life goals. But since they now faced a complete mess in the country and serious crisis phenomena, of course, they again wanted to see a firm hand that could bring order to their country. I think nostalgia for Stalin is connected with this," F. Sadikhov said.

Commenting on the prevailing opinion in Armenia that Russia should resist the influence of the West, and at the same time the opinion of those who believe that the republic should develop close cooperation with the US and Western countries, the political scientist stated that in Armenia many understand that the Russian Federation is the main guardian, trustee and country, which for centuries supported and in general contributed to the emergence of the Armenian state.

"This is an obvious fact. Probably, many understand this, appreciate, especially since now they are military-political allies, and Armenia knows that Russia will always come to the rescue. But the other part of Armenians understands that Russia will come to the rescue not to save the Armenians, but also to protect its own interests in this region, because Armenia as a country has long become an outpost. And those who understand this, are drawn to European values, somehow realizing that Armenia is no longer an independent state, but is in the wake of Russian interests and values ​​in the South Caucasus region. Understanding that it is necessary to get out of this vicious circle makes the same percentage that is oriented to European states, to the West, hoping that, nevertheless, they will not see the dominant factor from that side of such dense guardianship," said Sadikhov.

As for the desire of the Armenian society for monoethnicity, the political scientist stressed: "The course on monoethnicity is actually implemented, because in Armenia there are practically no other ethnic groups left. Perhaps there are minor remnants of Russians and Yezidi Kurds, which, it can be said, assimilated with the Armenians and constitute an insignificant minority.

"This long-standing policy of the Armenians is aimed at ousting all existing ethnic groups from its territory, so that, in addition to ethnic Armenians, representatives of other nations do not live in this country. All this is done very skillfully, professionally, by closing Russian schools. As a result, today the Russian element in Armenia is minimized.

This is all the verified strategic national policy of Armenia, which has already led to the ousting of many ethnic groups from its territory and made the country a mono-ethnic state. I'm not talking about the 250,000 Azerbaijanis who lived in Armenia and who also had no conditions for the formation of their culture and language preservation. They saved what they had not by integrating into Armenian society, but by taking care of their traditions and passing them from generation to generation. So, getting rid of Azerbaijanis, Armenia, in fact, became a mono-ethnic state. And this fact is confirmed by the results of this study. "

