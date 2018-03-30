Pew Research Center survey shows Armenians as the most ardent anti-Semites

+ ↺ − 16 px

The residents of Armenia are among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe proved to be the most intolerant towards the Jews.

According to "Novosti-Armenia", this is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey of the Pew Research Center.

Pew Research Center conducted research in 18 countries of Central and Eastern Europe in the period from June 2015 to July 2016.

According to the published data, 32% of Armenians do not want to see Jews among the citizens of their country.

The lowest level of anti-Semitism, according to the study, was registered in Ukraine - 5%, followed by Serbia and Bulgaria - 7% each, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 8%, Croatia and Latvia - 9% each.

The study showed that in some countries in the region, about one in five adults or more say they will not accept Jews as fellow citizens.

A higher level of anti-Semitism is recorded in Estonia (10%), Georgia, Belarus and Moldova (13% each), Russia and Hungary (14% each), Greece (16%), Poland (18%), Czechia (19%).

The highest level of anti-Semitism was recorded in Armenia (32%), Lithuania (23%) and Romania (22%).

At the same time, the authors of the study note that 18% of Poles said that they would not like to see Jews as citizens of their country and another 30% said they would not accept them as members of their families.

The document notes that there are no major differences when looking at attitudes toward Jews through the lens of the region’s predominant religious groups – Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics. While there is considerable variation across countries, the attitudes of the region’s Orthodox Christians are, for the most part, similar to those of Catholics. For example, similar shares of Orthodox Christians and Catholics across the region (medians of 17% and 16%, respectively) say they would not want Jews as neighbors. The same holds true for opinions about Jews as citizens and family members.

News.Az

News.Az