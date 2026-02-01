Iran’s Khamenei warns of regional war in case of US attack

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Sunday that a US strike on Iran would trigger a regional war, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“If the US initiates a war this time, it would spill over across the entire region,” Khamenei addressed a meeting in Tehran ahead of the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended the Pahlavi rule.

He dismissed Washington’s deployment of aircraft carriers and warships to the Persian Gulf, describing such moves as “nothing new.”

Khamenei said that American officials have repeatedly issued similar warnings in the past, often claiming that “all options are on the table,” including military action.

“Now this man too constantly claims that ‘we brought warships’ and so on,” Khamenei said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

“The Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The people of Iran are not influenced by these threats.”

On Wednesday, Trump said in a social media post that a massive “armada” was heading toward Iran, while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately.

The statement fueled speculation about a possible US military strike, prompting strong reactions from Iranian officials as well as hectic diplomatic activity in the region.

Khamenei stressed that Iran would not be the initiator of any war and “does not seek to attack any country,” warning that it would “deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.”

Addressing recent anti-government protests in Iran, Khamenei described the demonstrations as “similar to a coup” that was ultimately thwarted. He claimed that the unrest aimed to “destroy sensitive and effective centers involved in running the country.”

Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “rioters” and “terrorists” who carried out violent acts during the protests.

Despite the growing fears of a US strike on Iran, signs have emerged that tensions may be easing.

On Saturday, Iran’s senior official Ali Larijani said that a “structured framework” for negotiations is “taking shape and moving forward,” while dismissing what he described as excessive media hype.

Trump also told reporters that Iran was “seriously talking” with Washington.

Larijani himself traveled to Moscow, where he reportedly held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The details of the meeting are not known yet.

