Pezeshkian: Iran ready to address public demands and enact reforms

President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address that Iran’s government differentiates between lawful protests and unrest and is prepared to carry out all necessary reforms, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We are ready to listen to the people's voice and are determined to continue economic reforms," the emphasized. "We call on Iranians to take to the streets to clearly express their demands and not allow those who incite unrest to distort the reasons for the current protests."

Pezeshkian asserted that the demonstrators are expressing their disagreement with the worsening economic situation, but they are not setting markets on fire or committing criminal acts. "The unrest in Iran is orchestrated by America and Israel, who are giving orders to their agents to destabilize the situation," he noted.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protesting in Tehran due to the sharp decline in the Iranian rial. On December 30, students joined the demonstrations. The unrest spread to most major cities. On January 2, groups of unidentified gunmen appeared on the streets, and armed clashes between rioters and law enforcement intensified.

The unrest peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 12 civilians, including a child, lost their lives to rioters’ actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 25 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported that rioters burned 25 mosques in the capital, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, 48 fire vehicles, 42 buses and ambulances, and 24 apartments. Iranian authorities slammed the rioters as terrorists and blamed Israel and the United States for orchestrating the unrest.

