Pezeshkian and Putin highlight joint treaty

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, stressing the importance of implementing the bilateral agreement previously signed between the two countries.

During the phone call, the two presidents discussed bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interest as well as the process of implementing bilateral agreements, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news.

Emphasizing the strategic level of Tehran-Moscow relations, Pezeshkian and Putin stressed the need to continue regular consultations and strengthen coordination in order to develop comprehensive relations.

They also reviewed the achievements of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

