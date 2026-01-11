Yandex metrika counter

34 mosques set ablaze during Tehran protests

Photo: Beta/(UGC via AP) RTCG

During protests in the Iranian capital Tehran, 26 residential buildings, 34 mosques, 40 banks and 15 shopping centers were set on fire during armed clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement agencies, News.Az reports, citing Tehran Fire Safety Department.

It was also noted that 13 government-owned buildings and 50 vehicles were engulfed in flames.


