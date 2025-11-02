Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will rebuild nuclear facilities bombed by the US and Israel.

Tthis was stated by the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, News.Az reports.

"Science is in the minds of our scientists, and by destroying the buildings (of nuclear facilities - ed.) and factories, (the US and Israel - ed.) will not create problems (for Tehran - ed.). We will rebuild (these buildings, and their capabilities - ed.) even more," the president's official Telegram channel quotes him as saying.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of pursuing a covert military nuclear program. The aerial bombardments and raids targeted nuclear facilities, military commanders, prominent nuclear physicists, and air bases.

Iran denied the accusations and responded with its own attacks. The two sides exchanged strikes for 12 days, joined by the United States, which launched a one-off attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. Following this, the Islamic Republic launched missile strikes on the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar on the evening of June 23, stating that Iran had no intention of further escalation.

