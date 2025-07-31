Pezeshkian: No power can bring a Iran to its knees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that no external force can subdue the Iranian people so long as unity and solidarity prevail across the nation.

Speaking during a ceremony in Zanjan on Thursday, Pezeshkian praised the resilience of the Iranian people, Armed Forces, and security institutions during what he described as a 12-day joint Israeli-US war of aggression against Iran on June 13. He lauded the efforts of the Army, IRGC, missile scientists, and law enforcement for their “honorable” and powerful defense, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Despite all the threats and pressure from enemies, our forces overcame both the Zionist regime, with its Iron Dome, and the United States, with all its advanced weaponry,” he said. The president stressed that Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were safeguarded even under severe sanctions.

