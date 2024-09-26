Pezeshkian shares Iran's concerns about Palestine and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described his New York visit as fruitful, highlighting discussions with world leaders about concerns regarding Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon, News.Az reports citing IRNA .



"It was decided that we will have meetings with Islamic countries in the future and announce our statements and protests and make decisions," President Pezeshkian said upon his return from New York at Tehran International Mehrabad Airport on Thursday evening."During this trip, we spoke with the president of the European Council and the heads of European countries, but they said that we have condemned Israel's crimes, but the US must also solve the problem and Netanyahu, who cannot be called a human being," he added.The Iranian president continued that "we have expressed these issues at the UN and in the meetings we had, everyone expressed sympathy, but sympathy does not solve the problem"."In our country and in other countries, even if a simple incident happens, they do anything to show that human rights have been violated, but they remain silent and justify the crimes of Israel and the killing of hundreds of people," he added.

News.Az