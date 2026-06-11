South Korean police raid election watchdog

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South Korean police on Thursday raided the National Election Commission (NEC) and some of its local offices in Seoul as part of an investigation into shortages of ballots during last week's local elections, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

More than 100 police investigators were mobilized for the searches and seizures at seven locations, including the NEC's headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and its local offices in Seoul that experienced the ballot shortages.

The shortages temporarily suspended voting at 26 polling stations nationwide, including mostly in Seoul's Songpa Ward, during the June 3 local elections, according to the NEC.

Police are investigating the NEC and its local offices on suspicion of election law violations and dereliction of duty in connection with the ballot paper shortages.

The incident prompted protesters to gather around a vote-counting facility in Songpa Ward to demand a re-run of the elections for the seventh straight day.

The search and seizure warrant is said to list former NEC Chairman Rho Tae-ak, who stepped down from his post over the debacle, as a suspect in the case.

Investigators plan to secure evidence through the simultaneous raids and determine the cause of the ballot shortages.

"Through today's search and seizure, (we) are focusing on securing evidence to determine the material truth of the case, including identifying the cause of the infringement to the people's political rights," the police said.

News.Az