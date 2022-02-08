Pfizer estimates $54B from sale of COVID-19 vaccine, pills

+ ↺ − 16 px

US-based international pharmaceutical company Pfizer estimates a total of $54 billion revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and oral pill sales this year, according to its financial results statement released Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The company said it expects approximately $32 billion from vaccine doses to be delivered under its contracts signed as of late January.

An additional $22 billion revenue is expected from the company's antiviral coronavirus oral treatment pill Paxlovid.

Pfizer saw its revenue rise to $23.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, soaring 105% from $11.6 billion in the same period of the previous year.

For the full year of 2021, revenue almost doubled to $81.3 billion from $41.6 billion in 2020, the financial results statement showed.

News.Az