Philadelphia hit by looting, vandalism following Eagles' Super Bowl win - VIDEO

Eagles fans in downtown Philadelphia celebrating their team’s Super Bowl victory late Sunday. Photo: The New York Times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Looting and vandalism broke out on the streets of Philadelphia following the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Police have issued a public safety alert in the wake of the incidents, saying "Philadelphia police order crowds to disperse and leave city center streets", News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

A FreedomNews.TV video shows people throwing laundry out of a truck and cheering, with a row of law enforcement standing by.

NOW: Laundry Flying across Philadelphia streets as Eagles Fans loot through it, throwing out the items. Police is rushing to the scene.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/O9pOKemuFS — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) February 10, 2025

Another clip shows a large fire in the middle of the street, with police officers directing people to move away from it.

Other officers on bicycles can be seen gathering as sirens sound in the background.

BREAKING: LOOTING has now started in Philadelphia. Police are making mass arrests after Super Bowl.

pic.twitter.com/zK60nP9L5B — Natism (@his4Everz) February 10, 2025

It reported several fires and said multiple arrests had taken place in the 12th St & Market St area, "where the linen truck was looted and the contents were set on fire."

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their second Super Bowl title with a commanding 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts earned MVP honors, amassing 221 passing yards and three total touchdowns. The Eagles' defense dominated, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing multiple turnovers, including a pivotal pick-six by Cooper DeJean.

The Chiefs, aiming for a historic three-peat, struggled offensively and faced a 24-0 halftime deficit. Despite a late rally, the Eagles' early lead proved insurmountable. This win marks a significant redemption for Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, both of whom have overcome past criticisms.

News.Az