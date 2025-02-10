Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two years after being beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, the Eagles turned the tables and easily triumphed over K.C. by a score of 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles began celebrating with two minutes and 52 seconds still left in the game, surprising head coach Nick Sirianni with a Gatorade dump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off again after meeting up in the big game two years ago, when the Chiefs prevailed in a nail-biter that ended in a score of 38-35.

This was the Chiefs’ third straight Super Bowl after winning in both 2023 and 2024. The Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers last year. They also won in 1970 and in 2020.

This marked the second time in three years that the Eagles made it to the game, and the fifth time in franchise history. The Eagles have one Super Bowl win to their credit, in 2018.

If Kansas City had won, it would have become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LIX took place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and aired live on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady called the game for the network.

During the pregame entertainment, Jon Batiste performed the National Anthem, and Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performed “America the Beautiful.” Other performers included Lady Gaga and Harry Connick Jr. with jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, the Soul Rebels and the Original Pinettes.

Among the famous faces in the crowd were Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, Miles Teller and soccer star Lionel Messi.

News.Az