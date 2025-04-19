Philippines confirms one death from mpox

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health officials in Davao City in the southern Philippines on Friday confirmed two cases of mpox, with one patient dying from complications, according to a state public advisory.

The Davao City Health Office said it received information from the Health Department on Wednesday about the two patients admitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center's isolation facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The patients were admitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center isolation facility. Unfortunately, one of the patients has passed away due to complications," said the statement, adding that authorities are actively monitoring all identified close contacts and implementing response measures.

Davao City urged citizens to remain calm, avoid panic, and continue following health protocols to prevent mpox infection, such as avoiding close skin contact.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of March 30, 2025, 23 countries have reported 24,177 confirmed mpox cases and 98 deaths over the past 12 months.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported the most cases (14,566), followed by Uganda (4,881) and Burundi (3,725).

News.Az