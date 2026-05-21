Philippines moves to arrest Senator Dela Rosa over ICC warrant
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Source: AFP
The Philippines’ justice department on Thursday ordered the arrest of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa based on an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Dela Rosa has been reportedly linked to the anti-drug crackdown launched under former President Rodrigo Duterte.
By Nijat Babayev