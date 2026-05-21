Mass first responder quarantine after fatal New Mexico overdose - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A routine response to a suspected drug overdose turned catastrophic in rural New Mexico on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and hospitalizing 18 first responders after exposure to a mysterious, highly toxic substance.

The tragedy unfolded at around 11:00 a.m. at a residence in Mountainair, New Mexico. Local emergency crews and the Torrance County Sheriff's Office initially arrived at the home to treat what they believed was a standard drug overdose. Upon entry, authorities discovered four unresponsive individuals inside the house; three were later pronounced dead, News.Az reports, citing People.

However, the crisis escalated rapidly when the responding emergency personnel began falling ill. Eighteen first responders—including emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and police officers—experienced immediate symptoms of severe nausea and dizziness after coming into contact with the unidentified substance.

The surviving occupant of the home and all 18 affected emergency workers were rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital. The group was placed under strict quarantine for evaluation, with officials confirming that two of the first responders remain in serious condition.

While Albuquerque Fire Rescue HazMat teams work around the clock to identify the lethal agent, investigators have ruled out a few common hazards. Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto confirmed that public works officials verified the illness was not caused by carbon monoxide or a natural gas leak.

Furthermore, authorities emphasizing public safety noted that the threat does not appear to be airborne. Instead, investigators believe the potent toxin is transmitted strictly through physical contact, meaning it was likely transferred from person to person at the scene.

"We ask for prayers for their family and friends," Mayor Nieto stated, adding that while three local EMTs have since been released to recover at home, Mountainair EMS Chief Josh Lewis remains hospitalized.

News.Az