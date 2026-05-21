Thailand tightens aviation Ebola screening after WHO

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The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Thursday that it has stepped up surveillance and prevention measures for Ebola virus disease within the country’s civil aviation system, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The decision follows the World Health Organization (World Health Organization) declaration classifying Ebola virus outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern, due to the risk of cross-border transmission.

The Thai Public Health Ministry on Wednesday designated both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as dangerous communicable disease zones for Ebola virus, leading to coordinated screening and response measures across the civil aviation sector.

In a statement, the CAAT said it has participated in planning sessions with the ministry’s Division of International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine, together with airlines and other stakeholders, to align public health protocols across the aviation industry.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and surrounding high-risk areas. Travelers who must go are required to register through the Thai Health Pass system, while foreign nationals must accurately complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card to support contact tracing and disease monitoring.

Airlines operating routes linked to the affected regions have been instructed to inform passengers of public health requirements, conduct passenger screening at points of origin, and share seating and travel data with disease control officers to enable rapid follow-up.

The quarantine division has also carried out rehearsals of response plans for suspected Ebola cases identified onboard aircraft or after arrival in Thailand. These procedures establish coordination between airlines, airports, health authorities, and supporting agencies to ensure operational continuity and minimize disruption.

News.Az