Philippines records first mpox case since December 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philippines has reported a new case of mpox, marking the first instance since December last year, according to health authorities.

The patient is a 33-year-old man with no recent travel history outside the country. Symptoms began over a week ago with a fever, followed by a distinctive rash appearing on his face, back, nape, trunk, groin, palms, and soles, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH), News.Az reports citing foreign media.The last reported mpox case was in December 2023. The DOH indicated that all previous cases were isolated, treated, and recovered successfully. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa assured that the DOH would streamline the testing process to identify and manage suspect cases efficiently.Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been declared a "public health emergency of international concern" by the WHO. Since early 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported cases, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of them. The current mpox variant is considered more contagious and severe than the "clade 2" variant responsible for the global outbreak starting in 2022.Mpox symptoms typically appear within two to 19 days after exposure and include rashes and flu-like symptoms. The virus can spread through close contact and contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, and needles.

News.Az