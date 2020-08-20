Photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan opens in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil Elkhan Polukhov has attended the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan. The exhibition was organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Brazil at the building of the Legislative Council of the Goiania, capital of the State of Goias.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Elkhan Polukhov highlighted the developing relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, especially with the state of Goias. He drew the audience’s attention to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, and its damage inflicted to the historical and cultural monuments, as well as the events of July 12.

Other officials, local and federal MPs, representatives of art circles, and academia, as well as President of the Legislative Council of the State of Goiás Lissauer Vieira also attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition featured photos reflecting Azerbaijani carpets, its nature, architecture, as well as detailed photos of the country’s occupied lands.

As part of the event, the fourth edition of the IRS magazine in Portuguese was presented. Along with articles on the history, culture, and prominent national figures of Azerbaijan, the magazine also includes materials about the embassy's activities in Brazil, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Khojaly genocide.

The exhibition will last until August 28.

