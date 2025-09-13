Pi Network price prediction: Is Pi coin finished in 2026 as 50% of analysts call the price going to $0

The Pi Network Price Prediction is turning grim, with about 50% of analysts predicting a collapse by 2026 due to stalled mainnet rollout and weak liquidity. At the same time, some models still forecast modest rebounds by 2025, while others remain bearish.

As Pi’s outlook weakens, Remittix(RTX) emerges as a hopeful contender, buoyed by practical payment utility and strong launch momentum. This contrast frames the unfolding Pi Network Price Prediction debate.

Pi Network Price Prediction Faces Downside Amid Stagnation

The Pi Network Price Prediction is faltering with technical indicators pointing toward sustained weakness. Analysts warn that unless liquidity improves or exchange listings arrive, Pi Network Price Prediction may fall to $0.30 or below, especially if it fails to hold support near $0.34.

Shorter-term forecasts remain equally tepid, with some projecting a drop of around 25% by late 2025, even suggesting a slide as low as zero in extreme cases. Some forecasts offer a cautiously optimistic spin, with recent analysis pegging the Pi Network Price Prediction for 2025 between $0.50-$2.50, averaging around $1.50, contingent on adoption and mainnet progress.

That reflects how fragile the Pi Network Price Prediction has become as functionality and trading access remain limited.

Remittix Shines Where Pi Coin Falters

Remittix steps into this moment with clear differences. While Pi Coin relies on speculative infrastructure and uncertain timelines, Remittix delivers functioning PayFi usage today. That makes it compelling for traders who view Pi Network Price Prediction as fading.

Remittix has sold over 654 million tokens, trades at $0.1050 and has raised over $24.8 million. It crossed $20 million to list on BitMart, reached $22 million to secure LBANK listing, and now sets the stage for a third exchange rollout. Those milestones underscore traction beyond any Pi Network Price Prediction hopes.

Here are five reasons why Remittix may outperform Pi Coin:

Built for adoption, not speculation

Global payout rails are already integrated and expanding

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Solving a real-world $19T payments problem

Wallet beta launches this quarter, Q3 2025

These points underscore how Remittix is grounded in product rollout and utility, while Pi Network Price Prediction remains speculative and uncertain.

Remittix Provides A Credible Growth Path

The Pi Network Price Prediction outlook is increasingly bleak, as analysts warn that without major catalysts or exchange access, Pi may collapse toward zero by 2026. Even bullish scenarios depend on optimistic assumptions.

In contrast, Remittix stands out with real usage, token distribution success, exchange listings and practical infrastructure. With the Q3 wallet beta launching September 15 and the $250,000 giveaway, Remittix positions itself as the more credible growth pick compared to Pi Coin’s hanging curve of speculative forecasts.

News.Az