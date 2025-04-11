Pink Moon to light up the sky this weekend: What to know

Pink Moon to light up the sky this weekend: What to know

As spring blossoms, April's full 'Pink Moon' is set to shine brightly this weekend, bringing with it an uplifting energy just as warmer days approach.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this lively full moon, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Pink Moon and what to know about this particular celestial event.

When can you see the full Pink Moon in 2025?

The Pink Moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Saturday, April 12, at 8:22 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

The Pink Moon is also a supermoon

Thomas told "GMA" this year's April full moon is also a supermoon, which occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and more radiant than usual.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing full moon names in the 1930s, notes that some Eastern Native American tribes call April's full moon the "Pink Moon" due to its connection with early spring wildflowers.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac attributes the name to herb moss pink, a native Eastern U.S. plant that blooms in early spring.

According to NASA, this moon is also known by other names, including the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and, among coastal tribes, the fish moon -- signifying the time when shad, a fish found along the Atlantic Coast, begin to spawn.

Other tribes named the April full moon after seasonal changes, referring to it as the "breaking ice moon" or the "moon when the ducks come back," reflecting key signs of spring.

What zodiac sign is the April's Pink Moon in?

The zodiac sign of each full moon is determined by its position in the night sky relative to the astrological signs.

This year, the pink moon falls in Libra, an air sign associated with partnerships, commitments, and unions both personal and professional, according to Thomas.

"Libra is a charming, social and kind zodiac sign that is represented by the symbolic image of the scales or balance," he said. "This shows their innate desire for fairness, justice and logic. By working with others, we can advance our goals and become greater than just ourselves."

News.Az