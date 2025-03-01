PKK militants declare ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PKK terrorist group has declared a ceasefire in response to a call from its jailed leader.

In a statement, the group’s Qandil faction confirmed that they would follow its jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan's appeal, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

On February 27, Öcalan called on his supporters to “put down their weapons” in a written message released on his behalf.

News.Az