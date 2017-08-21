Plane carrying out Baku-Almaty flight returns to Baku airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Astana plane, carrying out Baku-Almaty flight at 12:50 today, had to return to Baku airport after taking off.

Report informs citing Baku representative office of Air Astana airline, that the incident caused by technical problems.

"The flight is scheduled to be carried out at 21:30 this evening", the representative office said.

