Plane crashes during demonstration at 19th Dubai Air Show - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military aircraft participating in the Dubai Air Show crashed on Friday during a demonstration flight, sending thick black smoke into the sky as hundreds of spectators looked on.

The incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m. local time when an Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet went down while performing an aerobatic routine. The crash happened near Dubai World Central Airport, where the air show is being held, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

It was not immediately clear whether the pilot managed to eject before the aircraft hit the ground. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but authorities have not yet released information about injuries or casualties.

Families, aviation enthusiasts, and industry professionals were among those watching the demonstration when the crash occurred. Several spectators, including women and children, were visibly shaken as smoke rose from the area of impact.

The Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation events, regularly features complex aerobatic displays by international teams and advanced aircraft manufacturers. Friday’s crash marks a rare accident at the highly regulated event.

Officials have not yet provided details on the cause of the crash, and an investigation is expected to begin immediately.

News.Az