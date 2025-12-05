Plane crashes into Grozny skyscraper - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several regions across Russia, including the Krasnodar Territory, Samara Region, and Chechnya, came under drone attack overnight, according to local authorities, media reports, and independent monitoring groups.

In the Krasnodar Territory, the regional police headquarters said port infrastructure in the town of Tumruk was damaged in a UAV strike. A fire broke out at the site, requiring 32 emergency workers and eight units of equipment to contain the blaze. Staff were evacuated as a precaution, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OSINT analysis by the ASTRA monitoring group suggests the fire occurred at the gas terminal of the Temryuk commercial seaport, located in Temryuk Bay on the Azov Sea. The port complex handles a wide range of cargo, including liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum products, grain, and other bulk and liquid goods. Regional officials have not commented on the attack, while Russia’s Defense Ministry reported only a single intercepted drone in the area.

In the Samara Region, Mayor Sergei Volodchenkov confirmed that drones targeted the city of Syzran. ASTRA, citing local residents, reported that the strike hit an oil refinery, with videos showing flames rising from the facility. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted or downed eight drones over the region and said a total of 41 UAVs were destroyed overnight across Russia and occupied Crimea.

In Chechnya, footage circulated by activists from the opposition movement NIYSO shows damage to a skyscraper in the Grozny City complex. Local reports claim a drone—or possibly a small aircraft—crashed into the high-rise. The Russian Defense Ministry made no mention of drone activity over Chechnya in its morning briefing.

The attacks mark another night of widespread strikes on strategic infrastructure deep inside Russia, targeting ports, fuel facilities, and urban centers.

