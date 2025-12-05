Trump says Ukraine war could eventually be resolved

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the future of Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying he believes the conflict will ultimately be resolved. His remarks came during the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington.

Trump said the United States has a long history of ending global conflicts and suggested that similar progress is possible in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are establishing peace around the world, settling wars at levels nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said. “We are looking for another option to settle with Russia and Ukraine, if that is possible. And I believe that in the end we will get there.”

He also highlighted the heavy human losses suffered in Ukraine, claiming that “thousands and tens of thousands” of soldiers are being killed and stressing that the situation must be addressed urgently.

“Last week, eight thousand soldiers were killed in a month. They have lost twenty-seven thousand troops for nothing. This must be stopped. We are working very hard on it,” he added.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance separately signaled that there could be “good news” regarding the conflict in the coming weeks.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov are currently in the United States for talks with American officials. Their visit follows a meeting in Moscow between U.S. representatives and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Washington has not disclosed details of the discussions due to security considerations.

The Kremlin, however, said no compromise was reached during talks involving Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

News.Az