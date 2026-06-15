Katz vows Israel will not withdraw from seized areas in Lebanon

Katz vows Israel will not withdraw from seized areas in Lebanon

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Israel will not withdraw ⁠from territory it ⁠seized in Lebanon and if ‌Iran attacks it over events in Lebanon Israel ⁠will retaliate, Israel’s ⁠Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict when fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2.

An April ceasefire in Lebanon was never observed, and the fighting has continued despite a new conditional truce deal announced last week after Lebanese-Israeli talks in Washington.

News.Az