Plane makes urgent landing in Isfahan

An Iranian airplane traveling from the country's city of Isfahan to Tehran, was forced to make an urgent landing after experiencing technical problems, the head of Isfahan province airports Hassan Amjadi said.

According to him, the airplane made an urgent landing in Isfahan airport midnight, IRNA news agency reported.

The airplane which was carrying 157 passengers faced a technical fault in its front wheel. No one was harmed in the incident and the passengers took off to Tehran on another plane this morning.

