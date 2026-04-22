Man United eye Real Madrid’s Tchouameni as Casemiro replacement

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Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni as they intensify their search for a long-term successor to Casemiro, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

The club is looking to sign at least two midfielders in the summer as part of a broader squad rebuild.

Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires, and although Kobbie Mainoo is close to agreeing a new deal, United currently have only three specialist central midfielders.

Meanwhile, captain Bruno Fernandes has been used in a more advanced No. 10 role.

United had previously shown interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba last summer, while Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are also expected to be considered in their recruitment plans.

Tchouaméni, who joined Real Madrid for €80 million in 2022, has been a regular feature at the Santiago Bernabéu over the past four years. He has made 44 appearances this season alone. However, Real Madrid are also expected to explore midfield reinforcements, amid continued speculation around squad reshaping.

The French international, now 26, has won La Liga and the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid and was also part of France’s squad that reached the 2022 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, several high-profile midfielders, including Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Manchester City’s Rodri, have also been linked with potential interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester United have a recent history of signing players from Real Madrid, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane, and Casemiro.

News.Az