Plenum of Azerbaijan Constitutional Court held another meeting

A plenum of Azerbaijan`s Constitutional Court has held another meeting chaired by Farhad Abdullayev to review “Bilajari Repair and Installation Closed Joint-Sto

The Plenum of the Constitutional Court heard reports by judge S. Salmanova on the case, statements by the applicant and its lawyer, and reviews by experts, as well as made a relevant decision after examining the case materials, AzerTag reports.

“Since the decision of the Administrative and Economic Board of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 30, 2019, does not comply with paragraph I of article 60 of the Constitution of the Azerbaijan Republic, Articles 82.3, 416, 418.1 and 418.3 of the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is considered ineffective. The case should be reviewed in accordance with the legal provisions set forth in this decision in the manner and within the timeframe established by the civil procedural legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the decision says.

The decision of the Constitutional Court becomes effective on the date of its announcement, it is irreversible and cannot be annulled, amended or officially interpreted by any entity or individual.

News.Az

