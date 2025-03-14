PM: Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves surpass foreign debt by 14 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves have risen by $2.5 billion, or 3.7%, in 2024, reaching $71 billion (currently $73 billion), according to Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In his remarks concerning the Cabinet’s 2024 report at a parliamentary session on Friday, PM Asadov highlighted that the country's reserves now exceed its foreign debt by 14 times, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He mentioned that by the end of the year, the foreign state debt had dropped by 20.6 percent to $5.1 billion, or just 6.9 percent of GDP. “The government's anti-inflation policies, maintaining currency market equilibrium, exchange rate stability, and macrofiscal and monetary policy initiatives all contributed to a decrease in inflation,” the premier added. PM Asadov also stated that annual inflation was within the target range, adding that in December 2024, the 12-month inflation rate was 4.9 percent, with the average annual inflation rate standing at 2.2 percent.

News.Az