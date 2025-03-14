PM: Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves surpass foreign debt by 14 times

He mentioned that by the end of the year, the foreign state debt had dropped by 20.6 percent to $5.1 billion, or just 6.9 percent of GDP. “The government's anti-inflation policies, maintaining currency market equilibrium, exchange rate stability, and macrofiscal and monetary policy initiatives all contributed to a decrease in inflation,” the premier added.
PM Asadov also stated that annual inflation was within the target range, adding that in December 2024, the 12-month inflation rate was 4.9 percent, with the average annual inflation rate standing at 2.2 percent.