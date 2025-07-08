PM Pashinyan vows to lead campaign against Armenian Apostolic Church

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has declared that he will personally lead the campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church.

According to the prime minister, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Church’s governing body, has been taken over by "an anti-national and anti-government group" and must be liberated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"I will be in charge of this liberation," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

