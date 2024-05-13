PM Sunak to warn next few years 'most dangerous' for UK in major speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rishi Sunak will say the UK "stands at a crossroads" ahead of "some of the most dangerous years", in a pre-election pitch to voters on Monday, News.Az reports citing BBC.

In a speech, the prime minister will argue his "bold ideas" can "create a more secure future" for Britons.It will be his biggest intervention since the Conservatives' bleak showing in the local elections.Labour said the Tories cannot fix the UK's problems as "they are the problem".Mr Sunak's speech in London will focus on security and broad challenges facing the UK, as he argues voters face a stark choice in who will lead the country.He will say: "I feel a profound sense of urgency because more will change in the next five years than in the last 30."I'm convinced that the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet most transformational our country has ever known."The prime minister is also expected to talk about foreign policy, describing China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as an axis of authoritarian states who threaten the UK; global immigration and artificial intelligence.National polling puts Labour as much as 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in general election voting intentions.The Tories also lost 470 councillors in the local elections, as well as the key mayoral race in the West Midlands.The prime minister is seeking to portray himself as the best person to deal with the challenges after the general election - expected before the end of the year.He will say he has "bold ideas" that can "create a more secure future" for Britons and restore their "confidence and pride in our country"."I feel a profound sense of urgency because more will change in the next five years than in the last 30," he said.Mr Sunak will vow to safeguard the UK against threats of war, a global rise in immigration and "those seeking to undermine our shared values and identities".And he will pledge to capitalise on opportunities presented by technologies such as artificial intelligence.He will say: "Over the next few years, from our democracy to our economy to our society - to the hardest questions of war and peace - almost every aspect of our lives is going to change."How we act in the face of these changes - not only to keep people safe and secure but to realise the opportunities too - will determine whether or not Britain will succeed in the years to come."And this is the choice facing the country."Downing Street has argued Mr Sunak has a track record of delivering bold solutions, from furlough during the pandemic to the Rwanda scheme - which was first launched by Boris Johnson's administration.

News.Az