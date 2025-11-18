Poland blames Russia for railway sabotage near Warsaw, investigations underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish authorities say "everything indicates" Russia is behind a recent sabotage attack on a key railway line connecting Warsaw and Lublin. The incident, described as an "unprecedented act of sabotage," was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on November 17.

The railway route is considered crucial for transporting aid and military assistance to Ukraine. "We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are," Tusk said on X, Poland’s official social media platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The explosion occurred near the village of Mika, approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Polish-Ukrainian border. Local police reported the damage after a train driver noticed disruptions on November 16. Authorities are also inspecting another section of the railway that sustained damage.

Polish security service spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski said on November 18 that "everything indicates" Russian intelligence services were likely responsible. "The fact is that everything indicates that this… we can already confidently call it a terrorist attack, was initiated by special services from the East," Dobrzynski added.

He warned that Russian operatives aim to "disrupt our society, to scare us," but assured that Polish officers are monitoring the situation and will fully investigate the attack.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that the military will examine approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) of the railway track leading to the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed Kyiv’s solidarity with Poland and offered assistance. He described the sabotage as a possible Russian "hybrid attack designed to test responses."

Poland has increasingly faced hybrid threats amid its support for Ukraine in the ongoing war. Sharing a 535-kilometer (332-mile) border with Ukraine, Poland serves as a critical hub for delivering military and humanitarian aid. Earlier this September, Polish and allied forces intercepted Russian drones violating Polish airspace, marking NATO’s first direct engagement in the conflict.

