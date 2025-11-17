Sabotage sparks explosion on Polish railway, PM confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

A railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route was destroyed in an explosion caused by sabotage, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed on Monday.

“On the Warsaw-Lublin route (Mika village), an act of sabotage has occurred. The explosion of an explosive device destroyed the railway track,” Tusk wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which disrupted rail traffic in the area.

News.Az