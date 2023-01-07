Poland considers providing Ukraine with Leopard tanks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland, which has already transferred a significant amount of heavy weapons to Ukraine, is considering the possibility of supplying German-made Leopard main battle tanks after receiving replacements from South Korea and the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports citing Polish authorities.

Poland gave Ukraine more than 240 modernized Soviet-type tanks early in the war. Now, Poland is considering a request from Ukraine to donate its German-made Leopard main battle tanks, a senior Polish diplomat said.

This information was confirmed by another European official from the Czech Republic, involved in the process of delivering military equipment to Ukraine.

“They are for real considering giving anything just to help Ukraine,” the official said.

Poland has more than 240 Leopard tanks, enough for two tank brigades.

News.Az