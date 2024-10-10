Poland, Czech Republic strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland and the Czech Republic have agreed to enhance collaboration in the civil use of nuclear energy.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. During the talks, Tusk acknowledged Poland’s nascent stage in nuclear energy development, while Fiala highlighted the Czech Republic’s extensive experience in the sector.“We are convinced that nuclear energy is the way forward,” Fiala said, emphasizing the potential of nuclear power for the region's future energy needs.Poland plans significant investments in nuclear energy, including a 2022 contract with U.S.-based Westinghouse to build its first nuclear reactor. The first unit is expected to be operational by 2033, with five more reactors to follow. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic currently operates six reactors at its Temelín and Dukovany sites in the country's south.The leaders also discussed concerns over recent border controls imposed by Germany in September to reduce unauthorized entries, with Fiala stressing that such checks undermine the spirit of European integration. He called for addressing illegal migration at the EU’s external borders instead.Poland’s first nuclear power plant will be constructed in Pomerania, utilizing U.S. AP1000 reactor technology, with construction set to begin in 2026. The country also signed an agreement with South Korea last year to build a second plant, aiming to accelerate its energy independence in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az