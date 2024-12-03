Poland explores possibility of third nuclear power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland is reportedly exploring the possibility of constructing a third nuclear power plant (NPP) on its territory, according to sources.

The Polish Ministry of Industry is expected to present an updated nuclear energy development program before the end of the year, which will include an analysis of the potential for a third NPP, News.Az reports, citing a Polish newspaper. The program will also outline the timeline for building Poland’s first NPP on the Baltic Sea coast, with construction set to begin in 2028. Additionally, a contractor selection process for the second NPP is expected to start in 2025, with American Westinghouse, French EDF, and South Korean KHNP among the potential partners.In November 2022, the Polish government approved a plan to build the first NPP in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, with three reactors planned for launch. The project is estimated to cost around $20 billion.

