Poland eyes MiG-29 jets delivery to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warsaw is considering delivering MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced.

Speaking during a trip to Kyiv, Sikorski said that Ukraine needs the additional planes to defend its skies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He also indicated that Polish PT-91 Twardy tanks have been used in Ukraine’s ongoing incursion into the Kursk region in western Russia.Poland, one of Kyiv’s staunchest supporters in its war with Russia, has sent around 400 of the tanks to Ukraine, Sikorski said, in addition to 50 self-propelled Krab gun-howitzers and air defense systems, including portable anti-aircraft Piorun missiles.Sikorski went on to say that Poland also supports Ukraine in ensuring energy security, especially with autumn and winter around the corner and Russian attacks damaging energy infrastructure.

News.Az