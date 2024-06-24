Poland, France, Germany to conduct joint military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will host joint military exercises with France and Germany, Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

During a meeting of the three Weimar Triangle countries’ defense ministers in Paris on Monday, Kosniak-Kamysz said the exercises would be held in 2025 as part of “three basic agreements.”He said: “First of all, joint German-French-Polish exercises on the territory of the Republic of Poland next year, joint exercises of our armed forces in 2025, and allied exercises of the Weimar Triangle are becoming a fact.”The second, he said, was: “The mobility initiative signed between Poland, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands has been extended to include countries observing how Belgium and Luxembourg are increasing their potential through the declaration of France's accession to this initiative.”The third agreement concerned Ukraine. The defense minister said: “Ukraine's western aspirations are absolutely natural, and we support Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO.“For this to become possible and actual, Ukraine must succeed, it must be strong now, we must succeed in the fight against Russia.“We will support it by providing equipment (...). We believe in a greater role of NATO and count on a greater role of NATO in the process of coordinating and co-financing actions to support Ukraine.”Kosiniak-Kamysz, Sébastien Lecornu, and Boris Pistorius were in the French capital to discuss security, Russia’s threat to Europe, as well as cooperation within NATO and the Weimar Triangle.

News.Az