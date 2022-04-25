Poland handed over its tanks to Ukraine - Morawiecki

Poland handed over its tanks to Ukraine - Morawiecki

Poland handed over its tanks to Ukraine, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed that his country had donated tanks to Ukraine.

Morawiecki said that Poland received military assistance from the UK and now "can feel completely safe."



He was also asked about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement that Poland "probably will or has already transferred" tanks to Ukraine. The head of government confirmed this information.

News.Az