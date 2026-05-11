Poland launches legal challenge against EU-Mercosur pact

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Poland has officially filed a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over the EU-Mercosur Interim Trade Agreement, Polish Agriculture Minister Stefan Krajewski announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Poland, as the only country in the European Union (EU), has challenged the Mercosur agreement before the CJEU,” Krajewski said in a post on social media platform X.

He stressed that protecting Polish farmers and consumers remains the government’s top priority. “Our farmers are not afraid of competition, but it must be FAIR,” he added.

Poland has been among the strongest opponents of the agreement. After failing to block the deal in January, the country continued to signal its intention to challenge it before the EU’s top court.

The EU-Mercosur Interim Trade Agreement entered into provisional application on May 1.

The agreement is expected to gradually remove import duties on more than 91% of EU goods exported to Mercosur countries, creating access to a combined market of over 700 million people.

In January, the European Council adopted two decisions authorizing the signing of both the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement and the Interim Trade Agreement between the EU and Mercosur.

News.Az